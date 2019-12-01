Celtics-Knicks, Box

BOSTON (113)

Brown 11-18 2-4 28, Tatum 10-23 5-6 30, Theis 1-1 0-0 2, Walker 6-18 1-2 16, Smart 0-6 0-0 0, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Ojeleye 2-3 0-0 5, Williams III 1-3 1-1 3, Kanter 4-7 3-5 11, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Wanamaker 3-5 4-4 11, Green 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 41-93 16-22 113.

NEW YORK (104)

Knox II 4-9 1-1 11, Randle 8-16 10-13 26, Gibson 2-6 0-0 4, Ntilikina 1-3 0-0 3, Barrett 4-13 8-13 16, Portis 3-8 2-2 9, Robinson 2-2 2-2 6, Smith Jr. 6-11 3-6 17, Dotson 4-6 0-0 10, Ellington 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 35-76 26-37 104.

Boston 31 27 23 32—113 New York 30 28 27 19—104

3-Point Goals_Boston 15-41 (Tatum 5-11, Brown 4-10, Walker 3-9, Ojeleye 1-2, Wanamaker 1-2, Green 1-2, Williams 0-1, Edwards 0-1, Smart 0-3), New York 8-26 (Smith Jr. 2-3, Dotson 2-4, Knox II 2-6, Ntilikina 1-2, Portis 1-4, Barrett 0-2, Randle 0-5). Fouled Out_Robinson. Rebounds_Boston 44 (Kanter 11), New York 39 (Barrett 7). Assists_Boston 25 (Walker 10), New York 15 (Smith Jr. 7). Total Fouls_Boston 28, New York 25. A_18,005 (19,812).

