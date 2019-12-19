Celtics-Mavericks, Box

BOSTON (109)

Ojeleye 1-3 0-0 3, Tatum 10-23 2-3 24, Theis 1-3 0-0 2, Walker 9-18 9-11 32, Brown 8-18 8-8 26, Williams 2-5 2-2 7, Kanter 2-10 2-2 6, Wanamaker 1-4 4-4 7, Green 1-2 0-0 2, Langford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-86 27-30 109.

DALLAS (103)

Finney-Smith 2-7 2-2 8, Porzingis 8-19 5-8 23, Powell 2-6 3-4 7, Brunson 4-13 0-0 10, Hardaway Jr. 4-17 2-2 13, Jackson 1-4 2-2 4, Kleber 2-4 2-2 7, Wright 2-3 2-2 6, Curry 8-13 0-0 20, Broekhoff 1-1 2-3 5. Totals 34-87 20-25 103.

Boston 29 21 26 33—109 Dallas 29 26 18 30—103

3-Point Goals_Boston 12-38 (Walker 5-10, Brown 2-8, Tatum 2-10, Wanamaker 1-2, Ojeleye 1-3, Williams 1-3, Theis 0-1, Green 0-1), Dallas 15-43 (Curry 4-8, Hardaway Jr. 3-10, Finney-Smith 2-5, Brunson 2-6, Porzingis 2-7, Broekhoff 1-1, Kleber 1-3, Powell 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Fouled Out_Porzingis. Rebounds_Boston 54 (Kanter 13), Dallas 42 (Porzingis 13). Assists_Boston 13 (Walker 3), Dallas 23 (Brunson 11). Total Fouls_Boston 21, Dallas 20. Technicals_Dallas coach Mavericks (Defensive three second), Hardaway Jr., Powell. A_20,181 (19,200).

