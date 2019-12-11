Celtics-Pacers, Box

BOSTON (117)

Tatum 4-13 6-6 16, Hayward 4-8 1-2 9, Theis 5-9 0-0 11, Walker 16-28 5-7 44, Brown 7-12 2-3 18, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Ojeleye 0-1 0-0 0, Kanter 2-5 0-0 4, Wanamaker 4-9 3-4 12, Edwards 1-2 0-0 3, Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-87 17-22 117.

INDIANA (122)

Warren 5-9 2-4 14, Sabonis 5-11 5-6 15, Turner 4-10 2-2 11, Brogdon 6-10 15-15 29, Lamb 2-8 2-2 6, McDermott 3-11 2-4 8, J.Holiday 7-14 0-0 17, Bitadze 0-0 0-0 0, A.Holiday 8-9 0-1 18, McConnell 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 41-85 30-36 122.

Boston 32 25 37 23—117 Indiana 30 31 23 38—122

3-Point Goals_Boston 14-36 (Walker 7-15, Brown 2-5, Tatum 2-8, Wanamaker 1-1, Theis 1-2, Edwards 1-2, Ojeleye 0-1, Hayward 0-2), Indiana 10-25 (J.Holiday 3-6, A.Holiday 2-3, Brogdon 2-3, Warren 2-4, Turner 1-5, McDermott 0-2, Lamb 0-2). Fouled Out_Theis, Brown. Rebounds_Boston 44 (Brown 8), Indiana 36 (Sabonis 14). Assists_Boston 25 (Brown 8), Indiana 27 (Brogdon, Sabonis 8). Total Fouls_Boston 27, Indiana 18. Technicals_Theis, Indiana coach Pacers (Defensive three second). A_15,637 (20,000).

