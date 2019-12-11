Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Celtics-Pacers, Box

December 11, 2019 9:37 pm
 
< a min read
      
BOSTON (117)

Tatum 4-13 6-6 16, Hayward 4-8 1-2 9, Theis 5-9 0-0 11, Walker 16-28 5-7 44, Brown 7-12 2-3 18, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Ojeleye 0-1 0-0 0, Kanter 2-5 0-0 4, Wanamaker 4-9 3-4 12, Edwards 1-2 0-0 3, Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-87 17-22 117.

INDIANA (122)

Warren 5-9 2-4 14, Sabonis 5-11 5-6 15, Turner 4-10 2-2 11, Brogdon 6-10 15-15 29, Lamb 2-8 2-2 6, McDermott 3-11 2-4 8, J.Holiday 7-14 0-0 17, Bitadze 0-0 0-0 0, A.Holiday 8-9 0-1 18, McConnell 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 41-85 30-36 122.

Boston 32 25 37 23—117
Indiana 30 31 23 38—122

3-Point Goals_Boston 14-36 (Walker 7-15, Brown 2-5, Tatum 2-8, Wanamaker 1-1, Theis 1-2, Edwards 1-2, Ojeleye 0-1, Hayward 0-2), Indiana 10-25 (J.Holiday 3-6, A.Holiday 2-3, Brogdon 2-3, Warren 2-4, Turner 1-5, McDermott 0-2, Lamb 0-2). Fouled Out_Theis, Brown. Rebounds_Boston 44 (Brown 8), Indiana 36 (Sabonis 14). Assists_Boston 25 (Brown 8), Indiana 27 (Brogdon, Sabonis 8). Total Fouls_Boston 27, Indiana 18. Technicals_Theis, Indiana coach Pacers (Defensive three second). A_15,637 (20,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|13 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein