Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Champagnie carries St. John’s over St. Peter’s 79-69

December 3, 2019 8:49 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Julian Champagnie scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his first career double-double to lead St. John’s to a 79-69 win over St. Peter’s on Tuesday night.

LJ Figueroa had 19 points for St. John’s (7-2), which never trailed and dished a season-high 24 assists. Mustapha Heron added 17 points and Josh Roberts had eight rebounds and four blocks.

Aaron Estrada scored a career-high 18 points for the Peacocks (1-4). Fousseyni Drame added 10 points and Derrick Woods grabbed seven rebounds.

St. John’s takes on West Virginia at home on Saturday. St. Peter’s plays Fairleigh Dickinson at home next Wednesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified