Champions League Glance

|(Home teams listed first)
|All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|Top two in each group advance
|GROUP A
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Paris Saint-Germain
|5
|4
|1
|0
|12
|2
|13
|x-Real Madrid
|5
|2
|2
|1
|11
|7
|8
|Club Brugge
|5
|0
|3
|2
|3
|9
|3
|Galatasaray
|5
|0
|2
|3
|1
|9
|2
x-advanced to second round
Club Brugge (Belgium) 0, Galatasaray (Turkey) 0
Paris Saint-Germain (France) 3, Real Madrid (Spain) 0
Real Madrid 2, Club Brugge 2
Galatasaray 0, Paris Saint-Germain 1
Club Brugge 0, Paris Saint-Germain 5
Galatasaray 0, Real Madrid 1
Paris Saint-Germain 1, Club Brugge 0
Real Madrid 6, Galatasaray 0
Galatasaray 1, Club Brugge 1
Real Madrid 2, Paris Saint-Germain 2
Club Brugge vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.
|GROUP B
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Bayern Munich
|5
|5
|0
|0
|21
|4
|15
|x-Tottenham
|5
|3
|1
|1
|17
|11
|10
|Red Star Belgrade
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|19
|3
|Olympiakos
|5
|0
|1
|4
|7
|14
|1
x-advanced to second round
Olympiakos (Greece) 2, Tottenham (England) 2
Bayern Munich (Germany) 3, Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 0
Red Star Belgrade 3, Olympiakos 1
Tottenham 2, Bayern Munich 7
Olympiakos 2, Bayern Munich 3
Tottenham 5, Red Star Belgrade 0
Bayern Munich 2, Olympiakos 0
Red Star Belgrade 0, Tottenham 4
Red Star Belgrade 0, Bayern Munich 6
Tottenham 4, Olimpiakos 2
Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Olimpiakos vs. Red Star Belgrade 3 p.m.
|GROUP C
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Manchester City
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|3
|11
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|5
|1
|3
|1
|8
|10
|6
|Dinamo Zagreb
|5
|1
|2
|2
|9
|9
|5
|Atalanta
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|12
|4
x-advanced to second round
Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 4, Atalanta (Italy) 0
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 0, Manchester City (England) 3
Atalanta 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 2
Manchester City 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0
Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Dinamo Zagreb 2
Manchester City 5, Atalanta 1
Atalanta 1, Manchester City 1
Atalanta 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0
Manchester City 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Manchester City, 12:55 p.m.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.
|GROUP D
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Juventus
|5
|4
|1
|0
|10
|4
|13
|Atletico Madrid
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|7
|Bayer Leverkusen
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|7
|6
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|9
|3
x-advanced to second round
Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2, Juventus (Italy) 2
Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 1, Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 2
Juventus 3, Bayer Leverkusen 0
Lokomotiv Moscow 0, Atletico Madrid 2
Atletico Madrid 1, Bayer Leverkusen 0
Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1
Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Juventus 2
Bayer Leverkusen 2, Atletico Madrid 1
Lokomotiv Moscow 0, Bayer Leverkusen 2
Juventus 1, Atletico Madrid 0
Atletico Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m.
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.
|GROUP E
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Liverpool
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|8
|13
|x-Napoli
|6
|3
|3
|0
|11
|4
|12
|Red Bull Salzburg
|6
|2
|1
|3
|16
|13
|7
|Genk
|6
|0
|1
|5
|5
|20
|1
x-advanced to second round
Napoli (Italy) 2, Liverpool (England) 0
Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) 6, Genk (Belgium) 2
Genk 0, Napoli 0
Liverpool 4, Red Bull Salzburg 3
Genk 1, Liverpool 4
RB Salzburg 2, Napoli 3
Liverpool 2, Genk 1
Napoli 1, RB Salzburg 1
Genk 1, RB Salzburg 4
Liverpool 1, Napoli 1
Napoli 4, Genk 0
RB Salzburg 0, Liverpool 2
|GROUP F
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Barcelona
|6
|4
|2
|0
|9
|4
|14
|x-Borussia Dortmund
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|8
|10
|Inter Milan
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|10
|7
|Slavia Prague
|6
|0
|2
|4
|4
|10
|2
x-advanced to second round
Inter Milan (Italy) 1, Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 1
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 0, Barcelona (Spain) 0
Slavia Prague 0, Borussia Dortmund 2
Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1
Inter Milan 2, Borussia Dortmund 0
Slavia Prague 1, Barcelona 2
Barcelona 0, Slavia Prague 0
Borussia Dortmund 3, Inter Milan 2
Barcelona 3, Borussia Dortmund 1
Slavia Prague 1, Inter Milan 3
Borussia Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 1
Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1
|GROUP G
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-RB Leipzig
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|8
|11
|x-Lyon
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|8
|8
|Benfica
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|11
|7
|Zenit St. Petersburg
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|9
|7
x-advanced to second round
Lyon (France) 1, Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia) 1
Benfica (Portugal) 1, RB Leipzig (Germany) 2
RB Leipzig 0, Lyon 2
Zenit St. Petersburg 3, Benfica 1
RB Leipzig 2, Zenit St. Petersburg 1
Benfica 2, Lyon 1
Zenit St. Petersburg 0, RB Leipzig 2
Lyon 3, Benfica 1
Zenit St. Petersburg 2, Lyon 0
RB Leipzig 2, Benfica 2
Benfica 3, Zenit St. Petersburg 0
Lyon 2, Leipzig 2, tie
|GROUP H
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Chelsea
|6
|3
|2
|1
|11
|9
|11
|x-Valencia
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|7
|11
|Ajax
|6
|3
|1
|2
|12
|6
|10
|Lille
|6
|0
|1
|5
|4
|16
|1
x-advanced to second round
Ajax (Netherlands) 3, Lille (France) 0
Chelsea (England) 0, Valencia (Spain) 1
Lille 1, Chelsea 2
Valencia 0, Ajax 3
Ajax 0, Chelsea 1
Lille 1, Valencia 1
Chelsea 4, Ajax 4
Valencia 4, Lille 1
Valencia 2, Chelsea 2
Lille 0, Ajax 2
Valencia 1, Ajax 0
Chelsea 2, Lille 1
