Champions League Glance

(Home teams listed first) All Times EDT FIRST ROUND Top two in each group advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Paris Saint-Germain 6 5 1 0 17 2 16 x-Real Madrid 6 3 2 1 14 8 11 Club Brugge 6 0 3 3 4 12 3 Galatasaray 6 0 2 4 1 14 2

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Club Brugge (Belgium) 0, Galatasaray (Turkey) 0

Paris Saint-Germain (France) 3, Real Madrid (Spain) 0

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Real Madrid 2, Club Brugge 2

Galatasaray 0, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Club Brugge 0, Paris Saint-Germain 5

Galatasaray 0, Real Madrid 1

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Paris Saint-Germain 1, Club Brugge 0

Real Madrid 6, Galatasaray 0

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Galatasaray 1, Club Brugge 1

Real Madrid 2, Paris Saint-Germain 2

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Club Brugge 1, Real Madrid 3

Paris Saint-Germain 5, Galatasaray 0

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Bayern Munich 6 6 0 0 24 5 18 x-Tottenham 6 3 1 2 18 14 10 Olympiakos 6 1 1 4 8 14 4 Red Star Belgrade 6 1 0 5 3 20 3

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Olympiakos (Greece) 2, Tottenham (England) 2

Bayern Munich (Germany) 3, Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 0

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Red Star Belgrade 3, Olympiakos 1

Tottenham 2, Bayern Munich 7

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Olympiakos 2, Bayern Munich 3

Tottenham 5, Red Star Belgrade 0

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Bayern Munich 2, Olympiakos 0

Red Star Belgrade 0, Tottenham 4

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Red Star Belgrade 0, Bayern Munich 6

Tottenham 4, Olimpiakos 2

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Bayern Munich 3, Tottenham 1

Olimpiakos 1, Red Star Belgrade 0

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Manchester City 6 4 2 0 16 4 14 x-Atalanta 6 2 1 3 8 12 7 Shakhtar Donetsk 6 1 3 2 8 13 6 Dinamo Zagreb 6 1 2 3 10 13 5

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 4, Atalanta (Italy) 0

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 0, Manchester City (England) 3

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Atalanta 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 2

Manchester City 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Dinamo Zagreb 2

Manchester City 5, Atalanta 1

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Atalanta 1, Manchester City 1

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Atalanta 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0

Manchester City 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Dinamo Zagreb 1, Manchester City 4

Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Atalanta 3

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Juventus 6 5 1 0 12 4 16 x-Atletico Madrid 6 3 1 2 8 5 10 Bayer Leverkusen 6 2 0 4 5 9 6 Lokomotiv Moscow 6 1 0 5 4 11 3

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2, Juventus (Italy) 2

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 1, Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 2

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Juventus 3, Bayer Leverkusen 0

Lokomotiv Moscow 0, Atletico Madrid 2

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Atletico Madrid 1, Bayer Leverkusen 0

Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Juventus 2

Bayer Leverkusen 2, Atletico Madrid 1

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Lokomotiv Moscow 0, Bayer Leverkusen 2

Juventus 1, Atletico Madrid 0

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Bayer Leverkusen 0, Juventus 2

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Liverpool 6 4 1 1 13 8 13 x-Napoli 6 3 3 0 11 4 12 Red Bull Salzburg 6 2 1 3 16 13 7 Genk 6 0 1 5 5 20 1

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Napoli (Italy) 2, Liverpool (England) 0

Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) 6, Genk (Belgium) 2

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Genk 0, Napoli 0

Liverpool 4, Red Bull Salzburg 3

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Genk 1, Liverpool 4

RB Salzburg 2, Napoli 3

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Liverpool 2, Genk 1

Napoli 1, RB Salzburg 1

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Genk 1, RB Salzburg 4

Liverpool 1, Napoli 1

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Napoli 4, Genk 0

RB Salzburg 0, Liverpool 2

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Barcelona 6 4 2 0 9 4 14 x-Borussia Dortmund 6 3 1 2 8 8 10 Inter Milan 6 2 1 3 10 9 7 Slavia Prague 6 0 2 4 4 10 2

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Inter Milan (Italy) 1, Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 1

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 0, Barcelona (Spain) 0

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Slavia Prague 0, Borussia Dortmund 2

Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Inter Milan 2, Borussia Dortmund 0

Slavia Prague 1, Barcelona 2

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Barcelona 0, Slavia Prague 0

Borussia Dortmund 3, Inter Milan 2

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Barcelona 3, Borussia Dortmund 1

Slavia Prague 1, Inter Milan 3

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Borussia Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 1

Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts x-RB Leipzig 6 3 2 1 10 8 11 x-Lyon 6 2 2 2 9 8 8 Benfica 6 2 1 3 10 11 7 Zenit St. Petersburg 6 2 1 3 7 9 7

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Lyon (France) 1, Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia) 1

Benfica (Portugal) 1, RB Leipzig (Germany) 2

Wednesday, Oct. 2

RB Leipzig 0, Lyon 2

Zenit St. Petersburg 3, Benfica 1

Wednesday, Oct. 23

RB Leipzig 2, Zenit St. Petersburg 1

Benfica 2, Lyon 1

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Zenit St. Petersburg 0, RB Leipzig 2

Lyon 3, Benfica 1

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Zenit St. Petersburg 2, Lyon 0

RB Leipzig 2, Benfica 2

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Benfica 3, Zenit St. Petersburg 0

Lyon 2, Leipzig 2

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Chelsea 6 3 2 1 11 9 11 x-Valencia 6 3 2 1 9 7 11 Ajax 6 3 1 2 12 6 10 Lille 6 0 1 5 4 14 1

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Ajax (Netherlands) 3, Lille (France) 0

Chelsea (England) 0, Valencia (Spain) 1

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Lille 1, Chelsea 2

Valencia 0, Ajax 3

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Ajax 0, Chelsea 1

Lille 1, Valencia 1

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Chelsea 4, Ajax 4

Valencia 4, Lille 1

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Valencia 2, Chelsea 2

Lille 0, Ajax 2

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Valencia 1, Ajax 0

Chelsea 2, Lille 1

