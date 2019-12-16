Champions League Glance

(Home teams listed first) All Times EST SECOND ROUND First leg Tuesday, Feb. 18

Atletico Madrid (Spain) vs. Liverpool (England), 3 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Atalanta (Italy) vs. Valencia (Spain), 3 p.m.

Tottenham (England) vs. Leipzig (Germany), 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Chelsea (England) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany), 3 p.m.

Napoli (Italy) vs. Barcelona (Spain), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Lyon (France) vs. Juventus (Italy), 3 p.m.

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Manchester City (England), 3 p.m. Second Leg

Tuesday, March 10

Leipzig (Germany) vs. Tottenham (England), 4 p.m.

Valencia (Spain) vs. Atalanta (Italy), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11

Liverpool (England) vs. Atletico Madrid (Spain), 4 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17

Juventus (Italy) vs. Lyon (France), 4 p.m.

Manchester City (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain), 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 18

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Napoli (Italy), 4 p.m.

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Chelsea (England), 4 p.m.

