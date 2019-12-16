Champions League Glance

|(Home teams listed first)
|All Times EST
|SECOND ROUND
|First leg
|Tuesday, Feb. 18
Atletico Madrid (Spain) vs. Liverpool (England), 3 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France), 3 p.m.
Atalanta (Italy) vs. Valencia (Spain), 3 p.m.
Tottenham (England) vs. Leipzig (Germany), 3 p.m.
Chelsea (England) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany), 3 p.m.
Napoli (Italy) vs. Barcelona (Spain), 3 p.m.
Lyon (France) vs. Juventus (Italy), 3 p.m.
Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Manchester City (England), 3 p.m. Second Leg
Leipzig (Germany) vs. Tottenham (England), 4 p.m.
Valencia (Spain) vs. Atalanta (Italy), 4 p.m.
Liverpool (England) vs. Atletico Madrid (Spain), 4 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany), 4 p.m.
Juventus (Italy) vs. Lyon (France), 4 p.m.
Manchester City (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain), 4 p.m.
Barcelona (Spain) vs. Napoli (Italy), 4 p.m.
Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Chelsea (England), 4 p.m.
