Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Charleston Southern thwarts NCCU’s late rally for 58-53 win

December 7, 2019 7:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ty Jones hit a jumper and Dontrell Shuler drove for a layup as Charleston Southern pulled away from North Carolina Central in the final seconds to claim a 58-53 win on Saturday night.

The Buccaneers held a 37-22 lead at halftime before North Carolina Central rallied. Evan Clayborne drove for two straight layups to start the Eagles on a 19-4 run to tie it at 41-41 on Mike Melvin’s jumper with 11:25 left. The Eagles took their first lead, 47-45, following Melvin’s layup with 5:34 remaining. Jones quickly answered with a 3-pointer to go back out front. The teams swapped the lead in the final minutes until Shuler’s layup gave Charleston Southern a 52-50 advantage with :48 left.

The Buccaneers made six free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

Shuler was 7 of 11 from the floor while making 8 of 8 free-throw attempts to total 22 points. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 11 points for Charleston Southern (4-5) which has won two in a row after dropping five straight games.

Advertisement

Clayborne had 12 points and nine rebounds for NCCU (2-8), which extended its losing streak to four.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia