Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Charlotte earns 1st bowl trip, faces Buffalo in Bahamas Bowl

December 8, 2019 10:44 am
 
1 min read
      

Charlotte (7-5, 5-3 Conference USA) vs Buffalo (7-5, 5-3 Mid-American Conference), Dec. 20, 2 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Nassau, Bahamas

TOP PLAYERS

Charlotte: RB Benny LeMay was C-USA’s second-leading rusher, averaging 102.7 ypg, and had seven 100-yard games, including three in a row to end the season. The 49ers were 5-2 when he reached triple digits.

Advertisement

Buffalo: RB Jaret Patterson rushed for 298 yards — the most by any FBS player this season — and a MAC-record six touchdowns in a season-ending 49-7 rout of Bowling Green. Patterson set school records with 1,626 yards rushing and 17 rushing TDs.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

NOTABLE

Charlotte: The 49ers ended the season on a five-game winning streak after a 2-5 start to earn the first bowl invitation since the program restarted in 2013 and moved to FBS two years later. Behind LaMay, the 49ers have C-USA’s best rushing offense, averaging 213.3 yards.

Buffalo: The Bulls won five of six down the stretch to earn their second straight bowl berth — the first time they’ve gone bowling back to back. Buffalo has the nation’s fourth-best defense against the run, allowing 95.3 yards per game on the ground.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Charlotte: First bowl in program history.

Buffalo: First appearance in the Bahamas Bowl, fourth bowl appearance in school history.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia