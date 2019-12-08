Listen Live Sports

Chattanooga steamrolls Tennessee Wesleyan 99-51

December 8, 2019 4:15 pm
 
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Ryan and Ramon Vila combined to score 34 points, missing just three shots between them, and Chattanooga rolled to a 99-51 victory over NAIA-member Tennessee Wesleyan on Sunday.

Ryan scored 18 for the Mocs (6-4), sinking 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Vila added 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Reserve Trey Doomes made 5 of 6 shots, scoring 10 with four assists and four steals. Justin Brown had nine rebounds as the Mocs won the battle of the boards 46-19. Rod Johnson had five of Chattanooga’s season-high 29 assists.

Lawrence Castor led the Bulldogs with 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

