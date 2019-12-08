Listen Live Sports

Cheese scores 21 to carry Akron past Southern 72-57

December 8, 2019 5:12 pm
 
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tyler Cheese came off the bench to score 21 points with six rebounds, four assists and two steals and Akron breezed to a 72-57 victory over Southern on Sunday.

Cheese hit two 3-pointers and sank 9 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Zips (7-2). Xeyrius Williams made three 3s and scored 15 as Akron won its sixth straight game at home. Channel Banks buried three from distance and scored 14, while Camron Reece pitched in with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Amel Kuljuhovic had 18 points and six rebounds to pace the Jaguars (3-6). Montese Blake added 13 points off the bench.

Southern took a one-point lead into halftime before being outscored 38-22 after intermission.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

