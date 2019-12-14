Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chelsea’s EPL slump continues with 1-0 loss to Bournemouth

December 14, 2019 12:34 pm
 
1 min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Dan Gosling’s late goal gave Bournemouth a 1-0 win at Chelsea on Saturday as Frank Lampard’s team fell to its fourth loss in five Premier League matches.

Gosling scored an 84th-minute winner when he flicked the ball over Kepa Arrizabalaga and into the net despite standing with his back to goal, ending Bournemouth’s run of five successive league losses.

Chelsea looked toothless in attack throughout the game, but striker Tammy Abraham was too isolated too often, with teammates unable to provide the service to capitalize on his sharpness in front of goal.

Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth headed into the game missing eight injured players and had not won in the league since beating Manchester United 1-0 at home on Nov. 2. But the visitors kept their shape throughout and rebuffed Chelsea’s late charge after after Lampard threw on Michy Batshuayi as a second striker.

Advertisement

Mason Mount spurned Chelsea’s best chance in the first half when he drew a save from Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

Emerson Palmieri then headed straight at Ramsdale from point-blank range in the second half after being set up by substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Instead it was Gosling who conjured an improbable lob to stun Kepa, with Cesar Azpilicueta unable to clear off the line.

Chelsea remained in fourth place but Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers both have a chance to pull within two points of Lampard’s team on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

120th Army-Navy football game

Today in History

2000: First African-American secretary of state nominated