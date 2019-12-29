Listen Live Sports

Chicago 21, Minnesota 19

December 29, 2019 4:05 pm
 
Chicago 6 5 7 3 21
Minnesota 0 6 0 13 19

First Quarter

Chi_FG Pineiro 26, 7:41.

Chi_FG Pineiro 33, :44.

Second Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 37, 9:17.

Chi_safety, 6:03.

Chi_FG Pineiro 34, 1:51.

Min_FG Bailey 38, :00.

Third Quarter

Chi_Montgomery 14 run (Pineiro kick), 9:49.

Fourth Quarter

Min_Boone 1 run (Bailey kick), 14:13.

Min_FG Bailey 39, 8:54.

Min_FG Bailey 34, 4:53.

Chi_FG Pineiro 22, :10.

A_66,913.

___

Chi Min
First downs 24 14
Total Net Yards 337 300
Rushes-yards 34-158 26-174
Passing 179 126
Punt Returns 0-0 1-8
Kickoff Returns 2-44 1-28
Interceptions Ret. 2-16 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 26-37-0 12-21-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-28 0-0
Punts 2-55.5 1-52.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 3-34 3-40
Time of Possession 37:40 22:20

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 23-113, Cohen 4-20, Patterson 2-14, Nall 2-8, Robinson 1-2, Trubisky 2-1. Minnesota, Boone 17-148, Abdullah 6-22, Ham 2-4, Mannion 1-0.

PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 26-37-0-207. Minnesota, Mannion 12-21-2-126.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Robinson 9-71, Cohen 9-44, Ridley 3-54, Wims 3-23, Saubert 1-10, Miller 1-5. Minnesota, O.Johnson 3-34, Abdullah 3-14, Hollins 2-46, Boone 2-12, I.Smith 1-11, Conklin 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

