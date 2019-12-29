Chicago 21, Minnesota 19

|Chicago
|6
|5
|7
|3
|—
|21
|Minnesota
|0
|6
|0
|13
|—
|19
First Quarter
Chi_FG Pineiro 26, 7:41.
Chi_FG Pineiro 33, :44.
Second Quarter
Min_FG Bailey 37, 9:17.
Chi_safety, 6:03.
Chi_FG Pineiro 34, 1:51.
Min_FG Bailey 38, :00.
Third Quarter
Chi_Montgomery 14 run (Pineiro kick), 9:49.
Fourth Quarter
Min_Boone 1 run (Bailey kick), 14:13.
Min_FG Bailey 39, 8:54.
Min_FG Bailey 34, 4:53.
Chi_FG Pineiro 22, :10.
A_66,913.
___
|
|Chi
|Min
|First downs
|24
|14
|Total Net Yards
|337
|300
|Rushes-yards
|34-158
|26-174
|Passing
|179
|126
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kickoff Returns
|2-44
|1-28
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-16
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-37-0
|12-21-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-28
|0-0
|Punts
|2-55.5
|1-52.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-34
|3-40
|Time of Possession
|37:40
|22:20
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 23-113, Cohen 4-20, Patterson 2-14, Nall 2-8, Robinson 1-2, Trubisky 2-1. Minnesota, Boone 17-148, Abdullah 6-22, Ham 2-4, Mannion 1-0.
PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 26-37-0-207. Minnesota, Mannion 12-21-2-126.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Robinson 9-71, Cohen 9-44, Ridley 3-54, Wims 3-23, Saubert 1-10, Miller 1-5. Minnesota, O.Johnson 3-34, Abdullah 3-14, Hollins 2-46, Boone 2-12, I.Smith 1-11, Conklin 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
