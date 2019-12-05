Listen Live Sports

...

Chicago 31, Dallas 24

December 5, 2019 11:43 pm
 
Dallas 7 0 0 17 24
Chicago 0 17 7 7 31

First Quarter

Dal_Elliott 2 run (Maher kick), 6:03. Drive: 17 plays, 75 yards, 8:57. Key Plays: Prescott 8 pass to Cobb on 3rd-and-3; Elliott 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Prescott 12 pass to Jarwin; Prescott 12 pass to Jarwin on 3rd-and-11; Prescott 9 pass to Gallup on 3rd-and-8.

Second Quarter

Chi_Robinson 5 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 12:13. Drive: 6 plays, 51 yards, 3:04. Key Plays: Lawrence 5-yard defensive offside penalty on 3rd-and-9; Trubisky 6 pass to Cohen on 3rd-and-4; Trubisky 30 pass to Holtz.

Chi_FG Pineiro 36, 8:06. Drive: 7 plays, 36 yards, 3:09. Key Plays: Montgomery 11 run; Montgomery 20 run; Trubisky 8 pass to Horsted on 3rd-and-13.

Chi_Robinson 8 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), :10. Drive: 14 plays, 68 yards, 4:50. Key Plays: Trubisky 7 pass to Robinson on 3rd-and-6; Bennett 5-yard neutral zone infraction penalty on 3rd-and-2; Trubisky 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Trubisky 21 pass to Miller.

Third Quarter

Chi_Miller 14 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 8:18. Drive: 11 plays, 84 yards, 6:42. Key Plays: Trubisky 9 run on 3rd-and-2; Trubisky 33 pass to Patterson on 3rd-and-9; X.Woods 5-yard defensive holding penalty on 3rd-and-9.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Elliott 2 run (Maher kick), 14:55. Drive: 9 plays, 54 yards, 3:03. Key Plays: Prescott 21 pass to Gallup on 4th-and-3; Prescott 15 pass to Gallup; Elliott 1 run on 3rd-and-2.

Chi_Trubisky 23 run (Pineiro kick), 13:22. Drive: 3 plays, 60 yards, 1:33. Key Plays: B.Jones 10-yard defensive pass interference penalty; Trubisky 22 pass to Robinson.

Dal_Cooper 19 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 4:29. Drive: 10 plays, 85 yards, 3:14. Key Plays: Prescott 24 pass to Gallup; Prescott 9 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-2.

Dal_FG Maher 31, :08. Drive: 9 plays, 77 yards, 1:42. Key Plays: Prescott 17 pass to Gallup; Prescott 5 pass to Witten on 3rd-and-2; Prescott 35 pass to Cobb.

A_61,276.

___

Dal Chi
First downs 22 24
Total Net Yards 408 382
Rushes-yards 22-82 34-151
Passing 326 231
Punt Returns 0-0 4-33
Kickoff Returns 3-64 3-51
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 27-49-0 23-31-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-8 2-13
Punts 5-44.8 4-40.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 6-52 4-30
Time of Possession 27:42 32:18

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 19-81, Prescott 3-1. Chicago, Montgomery 20-86, Trubisky 10-63, Cohen 3-7, Patterson 1-(minus 5).

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 27-49-0-334. Chicago, Trubisky 23-31-1-244.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Gallup 6-109, Cooper 6-83, Jarwin 6-50, Witten 5-37, Cobb 2-43, Elliott 2-12. Chicago, Cohen 6-24, Robinson 5-48, Horsted 4-36, Holtz 3-56, Miller 3-42, Patterson 1-33, Ridley 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 42.

