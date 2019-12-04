Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Chiefs’ McCoy reaches settlement in suit filed by ex

December 4, 2019 4:35 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy and his former girlfriend have reached a settlement in a lawsuit she filed against him, court records show.

Delicia Cordon filed the lawsuit last year accusing McCoy of failing to protect her from a violent July 2018 home invasion at a home he owns in Milton, just outside Atlanta. Cordon was bloodied and beaten, and $133,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the home.

McCoy, who played for the Buffalo Bills at the time, was not at the home at the time.

Cordon later amended the suit to accuse McCoy of physically abusing her and orchestrating the attack.

McCoy vehemently denied the allegations.

Tamarcus Porter, described as McCoy’s friend and personal assistant, was also named in the suit.

Lawyers for Cordon, McCoy and Porter submitted a court filing Nov. 25 dismissing the case. A judge on Wednesday issued an order to close the case, citing notification from the parties that the matter was settled.

The terms of the settlement are not disclosed in online court records. Lawyers for McCoy and Cordon didn’t immediately respond to emails asking about the terms of the settlement.

