Childs carries Bradley past Division II-Maryville (MO) 91-58

December 10, 2019 9:44 pm
 
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Elijah Childs scored 16 points as Bradley rolled past Division II Maryville (MO) 91-58 on Tuesday night.

Nate Kennell and Ja’Shon Henry added 15 points each for the Braves (7-3), who earned their sixth consecutive home victory. Koch Bar had five assists.

The 91 points were a season best for Bradley, which also posted a season-high 27 assists.

Parker Long had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Saints. Jalen Gant added 11 points. Owen Long had 10 points.

Bradley plays Georgia Southern at home on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

