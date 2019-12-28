Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Childs lifts BYU over Oral Roberts 79-73

December 28, 2019 11:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Yoeli Childs had 23 points as Brigham Young topped Oral Roberts 79-73 on Saturday night. Jake Toolson added 22 points for the Cougars.

TJ Haws had 14 points for Brigham Young (11-4), which earned its fifth consecutive victory.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 23 points and 17 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-6), whose four-game win streak was broken. Kevin Obanor added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Brigham Young takes on Loyola Marymount at home next Saturday. Oral Roberts plays South Dakota State on the road on Thursday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal turned over to Panama