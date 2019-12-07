Listen Live Sports

Childs scores 23 to carry Bradley past NC A&T 83-52

December 7, 2019 5:47 pm
 
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Elijah Childs had 23 points and nine rebounds as Bradley rolled past NC A&T 83-52 on Saturday.

Stephan Gabriel had 12 points off the bench for Bradley (6-3). Koch Bar added 10 points and eight rebounds. Darrell Brown had 10 points and six assists for the home team.

NC A&T put up just 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Tyrone Lyons had 17 points for the Aggies (3-7). Fred Cleveland Jr. added 11 points. Ronald Jackson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Bradley faces Maryville (MO) at home on Tuesday. NC A&T faces UTEP next Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

