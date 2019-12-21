Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Childs scores 28 to lift BYU past Weber St. 91-61

December 21, 2019
 
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Yoeli Childs had 28 points as Brigham Young easily defeated Weber State 91-61 on Saturday night.

Childs hit 11 of 13 shots. He added eight rebounds.

Alex Barcello had 18 points for BYU (10-4), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Connor Harding added 11 points. Dalton Nixon had 11 points for the hosts.

BYU posted a season-high 25 assists.

Jerrick Harding had 27 points for the Wildcats (4-7). Kham Davis led the team with eight rebounds.

Cody John, who was second on the Wildcats in scoring coming into the matchup with 12 points per game, scored only 5 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Brigham Young matches up against Oral Roberts at home next Saturday. Weber State plays Eastern Washington at home next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

