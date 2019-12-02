Listen Live Sports

Cincy hosts Vermont

December 2, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Vermont (6-3) vs. Cincinnati (5-2)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont plays Cincinnati in a non-conference matchup. Each team last saw action this past weekend. Cincinnati won at home over UNLV 72-65 in overtime on Saturday, while Vermont fell 65-52 at Yale on Sunday.

LEADING THE WAY: Anthony Lamb is averaging 16.9 points and 7.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Catamounts. Stef Smith is also a key contributor, producing 12 points per game. The Bearcats have been led by Chris Vogt, who is averaging 13.1 points and seven rebounds.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Lamb has connected on 23.4 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 39 over the last five games. He’s also made 75.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Cincinnati is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 65.5 percent of its free throws. The Bearcats are 0-2 when they shoot below 65.5 percent from the line.

FLOOR SPACING: Vermont’s Smith has attempted 57 3-pointers and connected on 38.6 percent of them, and is 17 of 38 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cincinnati has attempted the third-most free throws in all of Division I. The Bearcats have averaged 28 free throws per game and 34.7 per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

