Clark, Flowers lead Long Island past Delaware 82-75 in OT

December 20, 2019 9:48 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Raiquan Clark had 24 points, Tyrn Flowers had a three-point play and two free throws in the final 41 seconds and Long Island University held off Delaware 82-75 in overtime on Friday night.

Clark sank 11 of 18 shots from the floor and added nine rebounds for the Sharks (4-7). Julian Batts added 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while Flowers scored 15 with eight rebounds. Virshon Cotton had 10 points for LIU, which forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Nate Darling had 20 points for the Blue Hens (10-3). Sophomore Justyn Mutts added 17 points and 13 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Ryan Allen scored 16.

LIU led 64-56 after Flowers’ 3-pointer with 2:41 left to play, but Delaware went on an 8-0 run in the final 1:54 to send the game to overtime. Allen had a three-point play to start the run and Darling hit a 3-pointer and a layup to cap it.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

