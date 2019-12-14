Clark scores 26 to carry Albany past Niagara 84-80

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Ahmad Clark had a season-high 26 points as Albany defeated Niagara 84-80 on Saturday night.

Trey Hutcheson had 18 points for Albany (6-6). Cameron Healy added 16 points and Malachi de Sousa had 10 points for the Great Danes.

Hutcheson made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 60 with 9 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in the second half. The bucket began a series in which the game was also tied at 62, 64, 66, 69, 71 and 73.

Hutcheson made another 3-pointer to put Albany ahead 76-73 then Niagara’s James Towns missed a 3-pointer with 1:35 to go. On Albany’s ensuing possession Niagara’s Nicholas Kratholm fouled De Sousa at the rim and Towns was assessed a technical for flopping on De Sousa’s drive to the basket. Healy made the technical free throw, De Sousa made both free throws for the personal foul and Albany led 79-73 with 59 seconds left to put the game in hand.

Towns had 25 points for the Purple Eagles (2-6). Marcus Hammond added 18 points and six assists. Raheem Solomon had 17 points.

It was the 300th career victory for Albany coach Will Brown, who is in his 19th season with the Great Danes.

