Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clark scores 26 to carry Albany past Niagara 84-80

December 14, 2019 10:33 pm
 
1 min read
      

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Ahmad Clark had a season-high 26 points as Albany defeated Niagara 84-80 on Saturday night.

Trey Hutcheson had 18 points for Albany (6-6). Cameron Healy added 16 points and Malachi de Sousa had 10 points for the Great Danes.

Hutcheson made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 60 with 9 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in the second half. The bucket began a series in which the game was also tied at 62, 64, 66, 69, 71 and 73.

Hutcheson made another 3-pointer to put Albany ahead 76-73 then Niagara’s James Towns missed a 3-pointer with 1:35 to go. On Albany’s ensuing possession Niagara’s Nicholas Kratholm fouled De Sousa at the rim and Towns was assessed a technical for flopping on De Sousa’s drive to the basket. Healy made the technical free throw, De Sousa made both free throws for the personal foul and Albany led 79-73 with 59 seconds left to put the game in hand.

Advertisement

Towns had 25 points for the Purple Eagles (2-6). Marcus Hammond added 18 points and six assists. Raheem Solomon had 17 points.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

It was the 300th career victory for Albany coach Will Brown, who is in his 19th season with the Great Danes.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard members reunite with families

Today in History

2000: First African-American secretary of state nominated