Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19

|Cincinnati
|6
|7
|3
|3
|—
|19
|Cleveland
|7
|7
|10
|3
|—
|27
First Quarter
Cin_FG Bullock 34, 10:56.
Cle_Ward 61 interception return (Seibert kick), 5:36.
Cin_FG Bullock 44, 1:37.
Second Quarter
Cin_Mixon 1 run (Bullock kick), 12:07.
Cle_Mayfield 7 run (Seibert kick), 6:37.
Third Quarter
Cle_Hunt 3 run (Seibert kick), 12:10.
Cin_FG Bullock 28, 4:39.
Cle_FG Seibert 53, :16.
Fourth Quarter
Cle_FG Seibert 31, 1:06.
Cin_FG Bullock 46, :12.
A_67,431.
___
|
|Cin
|Cle
|First downs
|27
|17
|Total Net Yards
|451
|333
|Rushes-yards
|31-179
|27-146
|Passing
|272
|187
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|2-16
|Kickoff Returns
|5-114
|2-47
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-43
|1-61
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-39-1
|11-24-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-16
|1-5
|Punts
|2-41.5
|2-41.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-99
|6-30
|Time of Possession
|34:31
|25:29
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 23-146, Bernard 4-15, Dalton 3-11, Boyd 1-7. Cleveland, Chubb 15-106, Hunt 9-28, Mayfield 2-13, Gilbert 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Cincinnati, Dalton 22-38-1-262, Erickson 1-1-0-26. Cleveland, Mayfield 11-24-2-192.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Boyd 5-75, Erickson 5-45, Eifert 4-49, Mixon 3-40, Bernard 2-31, Ross 2-28, Tate 1-16, Uzomah 1-4. Cleveland, Landry 4-76, Hunt 2-40, Beckham 2-39, Seals-Jones 1-22, Chubb 1-11, Njoku 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
