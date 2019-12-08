Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19

Cincinnati 6 7 3 3 — 19 Cleveland 7 7 10 3 — 27

First Quarter

Cin_FG Bullock 34, 10:56.

Cle_Ward 61 interception return (Seibert kick), 5:36.

Cin_FG Bullock 44, 1:37.

Second Quarter

Cin_Mixon 1 run (Bullock kick), 12:07.

Cle_Mayfield 7 run (Seibert kick), 6:37.

Third Quarter

Cle_Hunt 3 run (Seibert kick), 12:10.

Cin_FG Bullock 28, 4:39.

Cle_FG Seibert 53, :16.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_FG Seibert 31, 1:06.

Cin_FG Bullock 46, :12.

A_67,431.

___

Cin Cle First downs 27 17 Total Net Yards 451 333 Rushes-yards 31-179 27-146 Passing 272 187 Punt Returns 1-0 2-16 Kickoff Returns 5-114 2-47 Interceptions Ret. 2-43 1-61 Comp-Att-Int 23-39-1 11-24-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-16 1-5 Punts 2-41.5 2-41.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 8-99 6-30 Time of Possession 34:31 25:29

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 23-146, Bernard 4-15, Dalton 3-11, Boyd 1-7. Cleveland, Chubb 15-106, Hunt 9-28, Mayfield 2-13, Gilbert 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Cincinnati, Dalton 22-38-1-262, Erickson 1-1-0-26. Cleveland, Mayfield 11-24-2-192.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Boyd 5-75, Erickson 5-45, Eifert 4-49, Mixon 3-40, Bernard 2-31, Ross 2-28, Tate 1-16, Uzomah 1-4. Cleveland, Landry 4-76, Hunt 2-40, Beckham 2-39, Seals-Jones 1-22, Chubb 1-11, Njoku 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

