Clippers-Bucks, Box

L.A. CLIPPERS (91)

Leonard 5-14 6-6 17, Harkless 1-6 0-0 3, Zubac 6-10 2-2 14, Beverley 2-7 0-0 6, George 5-12 0-0 13, Kabengele 2-7 1-1 5, Harrell 3-7 5-7 11, Patterson 0-3 0-0 0, Walton Jr. 0-2 3-3 3, Williams 5-13 0-0 11, Mann 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 3-12 0-0 6. Totals 33-94 17-19 91.

MILWAUKEE (119)

Middleton 7-9 0-0 17, G.Antetokounmpo 11-20 4-6 27, B.Lopez 2-12 2-2 6, Bledsoe 4-10 0-0 10, Matthews 3-6 0-0 9, Ilyasova 5-11 2-2 13, Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, R.Lopez 1-5 0-0 2, Hill 2-3 2-2 6, Korver 0-1 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 2-7 6-6 11, Connaughton 5-5 1-1 13, Brown 1-2 0-2 3. Totals 44-94 17-21 119.

L.A. Clippers 15 28 19 29— 91 Milwaukee 30 22 35 32—119

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 8-32 (George 3-6, Beverley 2-5, Leonard 1-2, Williams 1-4, Harkless 1-4, Walton Jr. 0-1, Zubac 0-1, Kabengele 0-3, Robinson 0-3, Patterson 0-3), Milwaukee 14-36 (Middleton 3-3, Matthews 3-5, Connaughton 2-2, Bledsoe 2-4, Brown 1-1, Ilyasova 1-3, DiVincenzo 1-4, G.Antetokounmpo 1-4, Korver 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Hill 0-1, R.Lopez 0-2, B.Lopez 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 48 (Zubac 12), Milwaukee 53 (G.Antetokounmpo 11). Assists_L.A. Clippers 18 (Leonard 4), Milwaukee 29 (Middleton, Bledsoe 5). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 19, Milwaukee 23. A_17,732 (17,500).

