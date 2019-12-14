Clippers-Bulls, Box

L.A. CLIPPERS (106)

Shamet 4-5 0-0 11, Harkless 1-4 1-2 3, Zubac 2-6 0-2 4, Mann 2-3 1-2 5, George 9-20 6-7 27, Harrell 9-24 12-14 30, Patterson 3-4 3-6 11, Walton Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Robinson 2-5 1-1 6, McGruder 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 35-80 26-36 106.

CHICAGO (109)

Dunn 4-7 0-0 9, Markkanen 4-8 2-2 13, Carter Jr. 6-10 2-2 14, Satoransky 2-7 3-4 7, LaVine 11-21 5-6 31, Young 7-12 1-2 17, Arcidiacono 0-3 0-0 0, White 1-6 0-0 2, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Valentine 5-11 2-2 16. Totals 40-85 15-18 109.

L.A. Clippers 29 28 22 27—106 Chicago 24 31 29 25—109

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 10-22 (Shamet 3-4, George 3-6, Patterson 2-3, Robinson 1-2, Walton Jr. 1-3, Harrell 0-1, Harkless 0-1, McGruder 0-2), Chicago 14-31 (LaVine 4-7, Valentine 4-7, Markkanen 3-6, Young 2-5, Dunn 1-1, Arcidiacono 0-1, Satoransky 0-1, White 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 40 (Harrell 7), Chicago 50 (Markkanen 17). Assists_L.A. Clippers 20 (George 6), Chicago 21 (Satoransky 5). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 17, Chicago 25. Technicals_Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second). A_18,426 (20,917).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.