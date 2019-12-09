Clippers-Pacers, Box

L.A. CLIPPERS (110)

Harkless 3-8 2-4 8, Patterson 1-5 2-2 5, Zubac 5-7 3-3 13, Beverley 5-7 0-0 11, George 10-26 9-11 36, Harrell 12-22 2-5 26, Walton Jr. 1-2 0-0 3, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 2-19 2-2 6. Totals 40-98 20-27 110.

INDIANA (99)

Warren 2-8 8-9 12, Sabonis 7-18 4-6 18, Turner 2-9 0-0 5, Brogdon 7-15 4-4 20, Lamb 5-12 1-5 12, McDermott 6-9 0-0 17, J.Holiday 1-8 0-0 3, Bitadze 0-0 0-0 0, McConnell 3-9 2-2 8, Sumner 0-1 0-0 0, A.Holiday 1-7 2-2 4. Totals 34-96 21-28 99.

L.A. Clippers 24 36 31 19—110 Indiana 19 29 25 26— 99

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 10-32 (George 7-16, Walton Jr. 1-2, Beverley 1-2, Patterson 1-4, Robinson 0-1, Harkless 0-2, Williams 0-5), Indiana 10-35 (McDermott 5-8, Brogdon 2-6, Lamb 1-4, Turner 1-4, J.Holiday 1-6, Sabonis 0-2, Warren 0-2, A.Holiday 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 57 (Harkless 14), Indiana 55 (Sabonis 22). Assists_L.A. Clippers 19 (Williams 6), Indiana 16 (Sabonis 4). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 16, Indiana 21. A_14,644 (20,000).

