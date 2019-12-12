Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cockburn stars in Illinois’ upset win over No. 5 Michigan

December 12, 2019 12:27 am
 
1 min read
      

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn had 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks to help Illinois upset No. 5 Michigan 71-62 on Wednesday night.

The 7-foot freshman from Jamaica dominated from the opening tip, making two dunks that brought the crowd to its feet.

Ayo Dosunmu added 14 points, Adres Feliz had 13 and Giorgi Bezhanishvili 12 for Illinois (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten).

Jon Teske scored 16 points for Michigan (8-3, 1-1). Eli Brooks and Isaiah Livers each scored 12 points.

Advertisement

With about four minutes left in the game, Cockburn hit a basket and was fouled. While celebrating, he inadvertently hit referee Lewis Garrison in the head and knocked him unconscious. Illinois spokesman Derrick Burson said Garrison was cleared on site by our doctors and taken to a hospital as a precaution.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

NO. 15 ARIZONA 99, NEBRASKA-OMAHA 49

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Josh Green and Chase Jeter had 15 points each, helping Arizona bounce back from its first loss of the season.

The Wildcats (10-1) returned to McKale Center for the first time in 17 days with a dominating performance, jumping on Omaha with a big opening run and keeping their foot on gas. Arizona shot 58%, had 25 assists on 38 field goals and had a 44-20 advantage in the paint.

Arizona suffered its first loss Saturday, fighting back from a shaky first half before losing 63-58 to No. 11 Baylor.

Nico Mannion had 13 points and 11 assists for the Wildcats. Dylan Smith scored all 14 of his points in the first half.

Omaha’s KJ Robinson had 15 points for the Mavericks (5-7).

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein