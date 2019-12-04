Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cohen to increase stake in Mets; Wilpons remain in control

December 4, 2019 6:46 pm
 
2 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — A hedge fund manager whose company paid $1.8 billion in U.S. criminal and civil settlements is in negotiations to increase his stake in the New York Mets, who left open the possibility he eventually could become controlling owner.

The team said Wednesday the deal between Sterling Partners and Steve Cohen would allow 83-year-old Fred Wilpon to remain as controlling owner and chief executive officer for five years.

Jeff Wilpon, the 57-year-old son of the owner, would remain as chief operating officer. Sterling Partners is controlled by the Wilpons.

Asked whether there could be a change in control in five years, Mets spokesman Harold Kaufman said the team had no comment beyond its statement.

Advertisement

Cohen, 63, first bought into the Mets in 2012 when the team sought $20 million minority investment stakes following the collapse of Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi scheme, which cost the Wilpons and their companies large amounts.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Cohen is CEO and president of Point72 Asset Management and his stake in the Mets will continue to be managed by his family office, Cohen Private Ventures, the Mets said.

Cohen controlled SAC Capital Advisors, which in 2013 pled guilty to criminal fraud charges. SAC agreed to pay a $900 million fine and forfeit another $900 million to the federal government, though $616 million that SAC companies had already agreed to pay to settle parallel actions by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was to be deducted from the $1.8 billion.

Doubleday & Co., a publisher, bought the Mets in 1980 from the family of founding owner Joan Payson for $21.1 million, with the company owning 95 percent of the team and Wilpon controlling 5 percent.

When Doubleday & Co. was sold to the media company Bertelsmann AG in 1986, the publisher sold its shares of the team for $80.75 million to Wilpon and Nelson Doubleday, who became 50-50 owners.

Wilpon led a buyout of Doubleday’s shares in August 2002 and became chairman and sole controlling owner. Saul Katz, the owner’s brother-in-law and partner in the real estate firm Sterling Equities Inc., became team president and Jeff Wilpon became COO.

___

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified