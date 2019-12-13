Colgate goes up against Cincy

Colgate (7-4) vs. Cincinnati (6-3)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate plays Cincinnati in a non-conference matchup. Colgate won 66-58 at home against Cornell on Wednesday. Cincinnati lost 73-66 at Xavier on Saturday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Raiders have been led by Jordan Burns and Rapolas Ivanauskas. Burns has averaged 16.1 points while Ivanauskas has accounted for 12.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. The Bearcats have been led by juniors Chris Vogt and Keith Williams, who have combined to score 25.6 points per outing.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Burns has connected on 35.2 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 17 of 43 over his last five games. He’s also made 82.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Bearcats are 6-0 when they shoot at least 65.5 percent from the foul line and 0-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Raiders are 7-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.2 percent or worse, and 0-4 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK SCORING: Cincinnati has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 62.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Cincinnati has attempted the third-most free throws in all of Division I. The Bearcats have averaged 26.8 free throws per game and 29.8 per game over their last five games.

