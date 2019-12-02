Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

December 2, 2019 12:01 am
 
< a min read
      
Sunday, Dec. 1
EAST

Canisius 76, Mercer 66

Fairfield 67, Texas A&M 62

Fordham 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 45

Hofstra 91, Holy Cross 69

Advertisement

Loyola (Md.) 77, Binghamton 65

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Mass.-Lowell 73, CCSU 71

Penn 95, Long Beach St. 79

Sacred Heart 101, Pine Manor 57

UConn 64, Maine 40

Villanova 83, La Salle 72

West Virginia 86, Rhode Island 81

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Yale 65, Vermont 52

SOUTH

Campbell 58, North Dakota 56

FAU 71, UIC 70

Georgia Southern 72, Florida Gulf Coast 57

Georgia Tech 68, Bethune-Cookman 65

Niagara 65, Norfolk St. 61

South Carolina 74, George Washington 65

Temple 66, Davidson 53

Tulane 82, Southern U. 65

UCF 77, Coll. of Charleston 56

MIDWEST

Maryland 84, Marquette 63

Saint Louis 69, S. Illinois 60

FAR WEST

Air Force 76, Jackson St. 52

Arizona 73, Wake Forest 66

Colorado St. 92, Utah Valley 61

Hawaii 58, Hawaii Pacific 41

Loyola Marymount 61, S. Utah 51

New Mexico 72, Montana 63

Oregon St. 81, Portland St. 76

Portland 65, Incarnate Word 56

Providence 80, Pepperdine 77

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 75, Omaha 66

Southern Cal 77, Harvard 62

St. Bonaventure 70, San Diego 61

Stanford 72, UNC-Wilmington 54

UCLA 93, San Jose St. 64

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|4 The Video Show (Government Video Expo...
12|4 6th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard helps shovel snow after storm

Today in History

1945: Navy air squadron disappears in Bermuda Triangle