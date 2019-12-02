Canisius 76, Mercer 66
Fairfield 67, Texas A&M 62
Fordham 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 45
Hofstra 91, Holy Cross 69
Loyola (Md.) 77, Binghamton 65
Mass.-Lowell 73, CCSU 71
Penn 95, Long Beach St. 79
Sacred Heart 101, Pine Manor 57
UConn 64, Maine 40
Villanova 83, La Salle 72
West Virginia 86, Rhode Island 81
Yale 65, Vermont 52
Campbell 58, North Dakota 56
FAU 71, UIC 70
Georgia Southern 72, Florida Gulf Coast 57
Georgia Tech 68, Bethune-Cookman 65
Niagara 65, Norfolk St. 61
South Carolina 74, George Washington 65
Temple 66, Davidson 53
Tulane 82, Southern U. 65
UCF 77, Coll. of Charleston 56
Maryland 84, Marquette 63
Saint Louis 69, S. Illinois 60
Air Force 76, Jackson St. 52
Arizona 73, Wake Forest 66
Colorado St. 92, Utah Valley 61
Hawaii 58, Hawaii Pacific 41
Loyola Marymount 61, S. Utah 51
New Mexico 72, Montana 63
Oregon St. 81, Portland St. 76
Portland 65, Incarnate Word 56
Providence 80, Pepperdine 77
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 75, Omaha 66
Southern Cal 77, Harvard 62
St. Bonaventure 70, San Diego 61
Stanford 72, UNC-Wilmington 54
UCLA 93, San Jose St. 64
