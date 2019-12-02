Sunday, Dec. 1 EAST

Canisius 76, Mercer 66

Fairfield 67, Texas A&M 62

Fordham 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 45

Hofstra 91, Holy Cross 69

Loyola (Md.) 77, Binghamton 65

Mass.-Lowell 73, CCSU 71

Penn 95, Long Beach St. 79

Sacred Heart 101, Pine Manor 57

UConn 64, Maine 40

Villanova 83, La Salle 72

West Virginia 86, Rhode Island 81

Yale 65, Vermont 52

SOUTH

Campbell 58, North Dakota 56

FAU 71, UIC 70

Georgia Southern 72, Florida Gulf Coast 57

Georgia Tech 68, Bethune-Cookman 65

Niagara 65, Norfolk St. 61

South Carolina 74, George Washington 65

Temple 66, Davidson 53

Tulane 82, Southern U. 65

UCF 77, Coll. of Charleston 56

MIDWEST

Maryland 84, Marquette 63

Saint Louis 69, S. Illinois 60

FAR WEST

Air Force 76, Jackson St. 52

Arizona 73, Wake Forest 66

Colorado St. 92, Utah Valley 61

Hawaii 58, Hawaii Pacific 41

Loyola Marymount 61, S. Utah 51

New Mexico 72, Montana 63

Oregon St. 81, Portland St. 76

Portland 65, Incarnate Word 56

Providence 80, Pepperdine 77

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 75, Omaha 66

Southern Cal 77, Harvard 62

St. Bonaventure 70, San Diego 61

Stanford 72, UNC-Wilmington 54

UCLA 93, San Jose St. 64

