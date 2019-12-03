Monday, Dec. 2 EAST

Bryant 60, Navy 45

Delaware 84, Columbia 76

Hofstra 64, Canisius 57

Holy Cross 81, Mercer 67

Stony Brook 65, Manhattan 47

SOUTH

Elon 70, Kennesaw St. 46

Liberty 87, Trinity Baptist 28

Nicholls 120, Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 69

North Florida 93, High Point 70

South Florida 65, Furman 55

St. Bonaventure 71, FAU 64

Tennessee Tech 86, Reinhardt 47

Wofford 77, NC Central 59

MIDWEST

Kansas St. 76, Florida A&M 58

Miami 81, Illinois 79

Minnesota 78, Clemson 60

N. Iowa 110, Luther College 51

SOUTHWEST

North Texas 77, Texas-Arlington 66

Stephen F. Austin 114, Arlington Baptist 49

FAR WEST

UIC 89, San Diego 83

Washington 75, South Dakota 55

