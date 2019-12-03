Bryant 60, Navy 45
Delaware 84, Columbia 76
Hofstra 64, Canisius 57
Holy Cross 81, Mercer 67
Stony Brook 65, Manhattan 47
Elon 70, Kennesaw St. 46
Liberty 87, Trinity Baptist 28
Nicholls 120, Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 69
North Florida 93, High Point 70
South Florida 65, Furman 55
St. Bonaventure 71, FAU 64
Tennessee Tech 86, Reinhardt 47
Wofford 77, NC Central 59
Kansas St. 76, Florida A&M 58
Miami 81, Illinois 79
Minnesota 78, Clemson 60
N. Iowa 110, Luther College 51
North Texas 77, Texas-Arlington 66
Stephen F. Austin 114, Arlington Baptist 49
UIC 89, San Diego 83
Washington 75, South Dakota 55
___
