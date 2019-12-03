Iowa 68, Syracuse 54
Northwestern 82, Boston College 64
St. John’s 79, St. Peter’s 69
Appalachian St. 90, St. Andrews 58
Gardner-Webb 73, Coker 59
George Mason 67, Jacksonville St. 60
Richmond 80, Hampton 63
SC-Upstate 79, E. Kentucky 67
William & Mary 63, Old Dominion 46
Indiana St. 71, N. Dakota St. 60
Kent St. 92, Detroit 57
N. Kentucky 76, Miami (Ohio) 54

