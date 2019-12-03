Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

December 3, 2019 9:00 pm
 
< a min read
      
Tuesday, Dec. 3
EAST

Iowa 68, Syracuse 54

Northwestern 82, Boston College 64

St. John’s 79, St. Peter’s 69

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 90, St. Andrews 58

Advertisement

Gardner-Webb 73, Coker 59

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

George Mason 67, Jacksonville St. 60

Richmond 80, Hampton 63

SC-Upstate 79, E. Kentucky 67

William & Mary 63, Old Dominion 46

MIDWEST

Indiana St. 71, N. Dakota St. 60

Kent St. 92, Detroit 57

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

N. Kentucky 76, Miami (Ohio) 54

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified