College Basketball Scores

December 4, 2019 2:01 am
 
Tuesday, Dec. 3
EAST

American U. 85, UMBC 61

Fairleigh Dickinson 78, Quinnipiac 77

Iowa 68, Syracuse 54

Lafayette 94, Saint Joseph’s 71

Northwestern 82, Boston College 64

Pittsburgh 71, Rutgers 60

Rider 89, Bucknell 69

St. John’s 79, St. Peter’s 69

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 90, St. Andrews 58

Belmont 80, Lipscomb 75

Butler 67, Mississippi 58

Coppin St. 85, East Carolina 75

Gardner-Webb 73, Coker 59

George Mason 67, Jacksonville St. 60

Georgia St. 83, Dartmouth 80, OT

LSU 90, New Orleans 54

Louisiana-Lafayette 98, SE Louisiana 81

Louisville 58, Michigan 43

McNeese St. 107, Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 61

Memphis 71, Bradley 56

Middle Tennessee 86, Columbia International 38

Richmond 80, Hampton 63

SC-Upstate 79, E. Kentucky 67

Samford 97, Auburn-Montgomery 64

Stetson 72, Bethune-Cookman 67

UNC-Asheville 83, Charlotte 75

Vanderbilt 90, Buffalo 76

W. Carolina 87, Chattanooga 77

William & Mary 63, Old Dominion 46

MIDWEST

Charleston Southern 68, Missouri 60

Cincinnati 82, Vermont 73

Creighton 72, Oral Roberts 60

Dayton 99, Houston Baptist 68

Drake 56, Milwaukee 53

Duke 87, Michigan St. 75

E. Michigan 85, Valparaiso 79

Indiana 80, Florida St. 64

Indiana St. 71, N. Dakota St. 60

Kent St. 92, Detroit 57

Loyola of Chicago 70, Ball St. 58

Missouri St. 71, Murray St. 69

N. Kentucky 76, Miami (Ohio) 54

Oakland 72, W. Michigan 62

Rio Grande 90, Sam Houston St. 86, 2OT

Wright St. 76, W. Kentucky 74

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 69, Austin Peay 61

Arkansas St. 78, Omaha 73

Baylor 78, Md.-Eastern Shore 46

SMU 77, Northwestern St. 51

TCU 81, Illinois St. 69

Texas 67, UAB 57

UTSA 89, Texas A&M-CC 67

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 71, San Francisco 67

Denver 67, Jackson St. 58

Grand Canyon 75, Mount St. Mary’s 67, OT

New Mexico St. 59, UTEP 56

Sacramento St. 72, UC Merced 36

Seattle 81, Incarnate Word 60

UC Santa Barbara 64, CS Bakersfield 60

