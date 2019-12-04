American U. 85, UMBC 61
Fairleigh Dickinson 78, Quinnipiac 77
Iowa 68, Syracuse 54
Lafayette 94, Saint Joseph’s 71
Northwestern 82, Boston College 64
Pittsburgh 71, Rutgers 60
Rider 89, Bucknell 69
St. John’s 79, St. Peter’s 69
Appalachian St. 90, St. Andrews 58
Belmont 80, Lipscomb 75
Butler 67, Mississippi 58
Coppin St. 85, East Carolina 75
Gardner-Webb 73, Coker 59
George Mason 67, Jacksonville St. 60
Georgia St. 83, Dartmouth 80, OT
LSU 90, New Orleans 54
Louisiana-Lafayette 98, SE Louisiana 81
Louisville 58, Michigan 43
McNeese St. 107, Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 61
Memphis 71, Bradley 56
Middle Tennessee 86, Columbia International 38
Richmond 80, Hampton 63
SC-Upstate 79, E. Kentucky 67
Samford 97, Auburn-Montgomery 64
Stetson 72, Bethune-Cookman 67
UNC-Asheville 83, Charlotte 75
Vanderbilt 90, Buffalo 76
W. Carolina 87, Chattanooga 77
William & Mary 63, Old Dominion 46
Charleston Southern 68, Missouri 60
Cincinnati 82, Vermont 73
Creighton 72, Oral Roberts 60
Dayton 99, Houston Baptist 68
Drake 56, Milwaukee 53
Duke 87, Michigan St. 75
E. Michigan 85, Valparaiso 79
Indiana 80, Florida St. 64
Indiana St. 71, N. Dakota St. 60
Kent St. 92, Detroit 57
Loyola of Chicago 70, Ball St. 58
Missouri St. 71, Murray St. 69
N. Kentucky 76, Miami (Ohio) 54
Oakland 72, W. Michigan 62
Rio Grande 90, Sam Houston St. 86, 2OT
Wright St. 76, W. Kentucky 74
Arkansas 69, Austin Peay 61
Arkansas St. 78, Omaha 73
Baylor 78, Md.-Eastern Shore 46
SMU 77, Northwestern St. 51
TCU 81, Illinois St. 69
Texas 67, UAB 57
UTSA 89, Texas A&M-CC 67
Arizona St. 71, San Francisco 67
Denver 67, Jackson St. 58
Grand Canyon 75, Mount St. Mary’s 67, OT
New Mexico St. 59, UTEP 56
Sacramento St. 72, UC Merced 36
Seattle 81, Incarnate Word 60
UC Santa Barbara 64, CS Bakersfield 60
___
