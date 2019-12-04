Brown 82, Merrimack 55
Colgate 82, Binghamton 74
Duquesne 71, VMI 58
George Washington 64, Boston U. 63
New Hampshire 91, Maine Maritime Academy 37
Northeastern 78, Maine 63
St. Francis (Pa.) 77, Lehigh 69
Villanova 80, Penn 69
Coastal Carolina 114, Greensboro 79
FIU 71, Florida Gulf Coast 53
Georgia 95, NC Central 59
Morehead St. 56, IUPUI 51
Radford 94, James Madison 71
Evansville 90, W. Illinois 86
Ohio 90, Rio Grande 51
Youngstown St. 81, Robert Morris 70
