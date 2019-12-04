Listen Live Sports

December 4, 2019 9:01 pm
 
Wednesday, Dec. 4
EAST

Brown 82, Merrimack 55

Colgate 82, Binghamton 74

Duquesne 71, VMI 58

George Washington 64, Boston U. 63

New Hampshire 91, Maine Maritime Academy 37

Northeastern 78, Maine 63

St. Francis (Pa.) 77, Lehigh 69

Villanova 80, Penn 69

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 114, Greensboro 79

FIU 71, Florida Gulf Coast 53

Georgia 95, NC Central 59

Morehead St. 56, IUPUI 51

Radford 94, James Madison 71

MIDWEST

Evansville 90, W. Illinois 86

Ohio 90, Rio Grande 51

Youngstown St. 81, Robert Morris 70

