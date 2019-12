By The Associated Press

Friday, Dec. 6 EAST

Bryant 67, Columbia 65

SOUTH

Duke 77, Virginia Tech 63

Georgia Southern 100, Carver 70

Tennessee St. 80, Chicago St. 74

Advertisement

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 84, UT Martin 75

Michigan 103, Iowa 91

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.