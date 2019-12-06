Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
College Basketball Scores

December 6, 2019 11:01 pm
 
Friday, Dec. 6
EAST

Bryant 67, Columbia 65

Rhode Island 75, Providence 61

SOUTH

Alabama 78, Stephen F. Austin 68

Duke 77, Virginia Tech 63

Georgia Southern 100, Carver 70

SE Louisiana 79, Southern University at New Orleans 74

South Florida 63, Dartmouth 44

Tennessee St. 80, Chicago St. 74

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 84, UT Martin 75

Michigan 103, Iowa 91

Missouri St. 86, MVSU 62

South Dakota 94, Mount Marty 79

Texas Rio Grande Valley 92, Mid-America Christian 50

FAR WEST

Montana 77, North Dakota 70

