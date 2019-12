By The Associated Press

Saturday, Dec. 7 EAST

Harvard 89, UMass 55

Lafayette 62, Cornell 59

Mass.-Lowell 94, St. Francis (NY) 63

St. John’s 70, West Virginia 68

Advertisement

SOUTH

Syracuse 97, Georgia Tech 63

The Citadel 108, Carver 40

UCF 78, NJIT 65

VMI 88, Stetson 61

MIDWEST

Butler 76, Florida 62

Ohio St. 106, Penn St. 74

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 63, Arizona 58

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.