Saturday, Dec. 7 EAST

Binghamton 84, Boston U. 79, OT

Davidson 70, Northeastern 63

George Washington 66, Delaware 56

Harvard 89, UMass 55

LIU Brooklyn 85, Army 72

La Salle 71, Drexel 63

Lafayette 62, Cornell 59

Loyola (Md.) 64, Mount St. Mary’s 48

Maine 66, CCSU 64

Manhattan 54, Fordham 53, OT

Mass.-Lowell 94, St. Francis (NY) 63

St. Bonaventure 73, Hofstra 45

St. Francis (Pa.) 63, UMBC 60

St. John’s 70, West Virginia 68

Villanova 78, Saint Joseph’s 66

SOUTH

Charlotte 76, UNC-Wilmington 57

FIU 84, Kennesaw St. 81

Georgia St. 73, Mercer 61

Kentucky 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 52

Mississippi 83, CS Bakersfield 67

Morgan St. 73, Longwood 65

NC State 91, Wake Forest 82

SC State 80, Presbyterian 68

Southern Miss. 72, S. Illinois 69

Syracuse 97, Georgia Tech 63

The Citadel 108, Carver 40

UCF 78, NJIT 65

UNC-Greensboro 60, Radford 58

VMI 88, Stetson 61

W. Carolina 78, UNC-Asheville 77

MIDWEST

Ball St. 102, IUPUI 54

Boston College 73, Notre Dame 72

Bowling Green 68, Oakland 65

Bradley 83, NC A&T 52

Butler 76, Florida 62

Creighton 95, Nebraska 76

E. Illinois 93, Green Bay 80

E. Michigan 55, Detroit 51

Evansville 101, Miami (Ohio) 87

Indiana St. 84, Wright St. 77, OT

Loyola of Chicago 90, Quincy 59

Ohio St. 106, Penn St. 74

UIC 62, Fort Wayne 49

W. Michigan 66, Youngstown St. 64

Wisconsin 84, Indiana 64

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 66, Tulsa 63

Baylor 63, Arizona 58

Lamar 73, Rice 60

Texas A&M-CC 81, St. Mary’s (TX) 53

Texas Southern 85, Concordia (TX) 47

UC Santa Barbara 72, Texas-Arlington 68

UTSA 77, Texas State 71

FAR WEST

BYU 83, UNLV 50

Nevada 100, Air Force 85

New Mexico 79, Wyoming 65

S. Utah 73, Utah Valley 72

Santa Clara 71, California 52

Utah 98, Cent. Arkansas 67

Washington St. 63, New Mexico St. 54

