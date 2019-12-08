Binghamton 84, Boston U. 79, OT
Bucknell 65, Albany (NY) 64
Davidson 70, Northeastern 63
George Washington 66, Delaware 56
Harvard 89, UMass 55
LIU Brooklyn 85, Army 72
La Salle 71, Drexel 63
Lafayette 62, Cornell 59
Loyola (Md.) 64, Mount St. Mary’s 48
Maine 66, CCSU 64
Manhattan 54, Fordham 53, OT
Maryland 59, Illinois 58
Mass.-Lowell 94, St. Francis (NY) 63
Missouri 64, Temple 54
Navy 53, Marist 51, OT
Quinnipiac 75, New Hampshire 67
St. Bonaventure 73, Hofstra 45
St. Francis (Pa.) 63, UMBC 60
St. John’s 70, West Virginia 68
Stony Brook 79, Brown 63
Vermont 55, Towson 38
Villanova 78, Saint Joseph’s 66
Yale 78, Lehigh 65
Alabama A&M 67, Jacksonville St. 62, OT
Austin Peay 90, North Florida 83
Charleston Southern 58, NC Central 53
Charlotte 76, UNC-Wilmington 57
Coastal Carolina 92, Winthrop 88
FIU 84, Kennesaw St. 81
George Mason 68, American U. 53
Georgia St. 73, Mercer 61
Hampton 64, Norfolk St. 53
Jacksonville 82, Bethune-Cookman 60
Kentucky 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 52
Memphis 65, UAB 57
Mississippi 83, CS Bakersfield 67
Morgan St. 73, Longwood 65
Murray St. 85, Middle Tennessee 52
NC State 91, Wake Forest 82
Robert Morris 64, Florida Gulf Coast 59
SC State 80, Presbyterian 68
Southern Miss. 72, S. Illinois 69
Syracuse 97, Georgia Tech 63
The Citadel 108, Carver 40
UCF 78, NJIT 65
UNC-Greensboro 60, Radford 58
VCU 69, Old Dominion 57
VMI 88, Stetson 61
W. Carolina 78, UNC-Asheville 77
W. Kentucky 86, Arkansas 79, OT
Wofford 81, Gardner-Webb 77
Ball St. 102, IUPUI 54
Boston College 73, Notre Dame 72
Bowling Green 68, Oakland 65
Bradley 83, NC A&T 52
Butler 76, Florida 62
Creighton 95, Nebraska 76
Drake 78, SE Missouri 73
E. Illinois 93, Green Bay 80
E. Michigan 55, Detroit 51
Evansville 101, Miami (Ohio) 87
Illinois St. 61, Morehead St. 50
Indiana St. 84, Wright St. 77, OT
Kansas 72, Colorado 58
Kent St. 81, Cleveland St. 59
Loyola of Chicago 90, Quincy 59
Marquette 73, Kansas St. 65
N. Dakota St. 78, ETSU 68
Ohio St. 106, Penn St. 74
UIC 62, Fort Wayne 49
W. Michigan 66, Youngstown St. 64
Wisconsin 84, Indiana 64
Xavier 73, Cincinnati 66
Abilene Christian 102, Dallas Christian 34
Arkansas St. 66, Tulsa 63
Baylor 63, Arizona 58
Georgetown 91, SMU 74
Incarnate Word 101, Trinity (TX) 65
Lamar 73, Rice 60
North Texas 76, UALR 53
Samford 113, Houston Baptist 90
Texas A&M-CC 81, St. Mary’s (TX) 53
Texas Southern 85, Concordia (TX) 47
UC Santa Barbara 72, Texas-Arlington 68
UTEP 59, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50
UTSA 77, Texas State 71
Arizona St. 77, Louisiana-Lafayette 65
BYU 83, UNLV 50
Boise St. 75, Colorado St. 64
Cal Poly 70, Siena 66
California Baptist 68, UC Irvine 60
Loyola Marymount 83, Grambling St. 67
Nevada 100, Air Force 85
New Mexico 79, Wyoming 65
Oregon 89, Hawaii 64
Pacific 65, Long Beach St. 46
S. Utah 73, Utah Valley 72
Sacramento St. 62, Cal St.-Fullerton 59
San Diego 68, Holy Cross 51
Santa Clara 71, California 52
UC Davis 66, N. Illinois 57
Utah 98, Cent. Arkansas 67
Utah St. 77, Fresno St. 70, OT
Washington St. 63, New Mexico St. 54
Weber St. 86, Westcliff University 46
