College Basketball Scores

December 8, 2019 12:01 am
 
Saturday, Dec. 7
EAST

Binghamton 84, Boston U. 79, OT

Bucknell 65, Albany (NY) 64

Davidson 70, Northeastern 63

George Washington 66, Delaware 56

Harvard 89, UMass 55

LIU Brooklyn 85, Army 72

La Salle 71, Drexel 63

Lafayette 62, Cornell 59

Loyola (Md.) 64, Mount St. Mary’s 48

Maine 66, CCSU 64

Manhattan 54, Fordham 53, OT

Maryland 59, Illinois 58

Mass.-Lowell 94, St. Francis (NY) 63

Missouri 64, Temple 54

Navy 53, Marist 51, OT

Quinnipiac 75, New Hampshire 67

St. Bonaventure 73, Hofstra 45

St. Francis (Pa.) 63, UMBC 60

St. John’s 70, West Virginia 68

Stony Brook 79, Brown 63

Vermont 55, Towson 38

Villanova 78, Saint Joseph’s 66

Yale 78, Lehigh 65

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 67, Jacksonville St. 62, OT

Austin Peay 90, North Florida 83

Charleston Southern 58, NC Central 53

Charlotte 76, UNC-Wilmington 57

Coastal Carolina 92, Winthrop 88

FIU 84, Kennesaw St. 81

George Mason 68, American U. 53

Georgia St. 73, Mercer 61

Hampton 64, Norfolk St. 53

Jacksonville 82, Bethune-Cookman 60

Kentucky 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 52

Memphis 65, UAB 57

Mississippi 83, CS Bakersfield 67

Morgan St. 73, Longwood 65

Murray St. 85, Middle Tennessee 52

NC State 91, Wake Forest 82

Robert Morris 64, Florida Gulf Coast 59

SC State 80, Presbyterian 68

Southern Miss. 72, S. Illinois 69

Syracuse 97, Georgia Tech 63

The Citadel 108, Carver 40

UCF 78, NJIT 65

UNC-Greensboro 60, Radford 58

VCU 69, Old Dominion 57

VMI 88, Stetson 61

W. Carolina 78, UNC-Asheville 77

W. Kentucky 86, Arkansas 79, OT

Wofford 81, Gardner-Webb 77

MIDWEST

Ball St. 102, IUPUI 54

Boston College 73, Notre Dame 72

Bowling Green 68, Oakland 65

Bradley 83, NC A&T 52

Butler 76, Florida 62

Creighton 95, Nebraska 76

Drake 78, SE Missouri 73

E. Illinois 93, Green Bay 80

E. Michigan 55, Detroit 51

Evansville 101, Miami (Ohio) 87

Illinois St. 61, Morehead St. 50

Indiana St. 84, Wright St. 77, OT

Kansas 72, Colorado 58

Kent St. 81, Cleveland St. 59

Loyola of Chicago 90, Quincy 59

Marquette 73, Kansas St. 65

N. Dakota St. 78, ETSU 68

Ohio St. 106, Penn St. 74

UIC 62, Fort Wayne 49

W. Michigan 66, Youngstown St. 64

Wisconsin 84, Indiana 64

Xavier 73, Cincinnati 66

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 102, Dallas Christian 34

Arkansas St. 66, Tulsa 63

Baylor 63, Arizona 58

Georgetown 91, SMU 74

Incarnate Word 101, Trinity (TX) 65

Lamar 73, Rice 60

North Texas 76, UALR 53

Samford 113, Houston Baptist 90

Texas A&M-CC 81, St. Mary’s (TX) 53

Texas Southern 85, Concordia (TX) 47

UC Santa Barbara 72, Texas-Arlington 68

UTEP 59, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50

UTSA 77, Texas State 71

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 77, Louisiana-Lafayette 65

BYU 83, UNLV 50

Boise St. 75, Colorado St. 64

Cal Poly 70, Siena 66

California Baptist 68, UC Irvine 60

Loyola Marymount 83, Grambling St. 67

Nevada 100, Air Force 85

New Mexico 79, Wyoming 65

Oregon 89, Hawaii 64

Pacific 65, Long Beach St. 46

S. Utah 73, Utah Valley 72

Sacramento St. 62, Cal St.-Fullerton 59

San Diego 68, Holy Cross 51

Santa Clara 71, California 52

UC Davis 66, N. Illinois 57

Utah 98, Cent. Arkansas 67

Utah St. 77, Fresno St. 70, OT

Washington St. 63, New Mexico St. 54

Weber St. 86, Westcliff University 46

