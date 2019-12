By The Associated Press

Sunday, Dec. 8 EAST

Niagara 93, Colgate 82, OT

Sacred Heart 79, Hartford 62

SOUTH

Chattanooga 99, Tennessee Wesleyan 51

Coll. of Charleston 76, Coker 50

Furman 84, SC-Upstate 72

Houston 76, South Carolina 56

Richmond 75, South Alabama 57

Saint Louis 86, Tulane 62

MIDWEST

Akron 72, Southern U. 57

Ohio 81, Tennessee Tech 54

Toledo 82, Marshall 72

