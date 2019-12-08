Md.-Eastern Shore 85, Clarks Summit 39
Niagara 93, Colgate 82, OT
Sacred Heart 79, Hartford 62
William & Mary 62, Fairfield 58
Chattanooga 99, Tennessee Wesleyan 51
Coll. of Charleston 76, Coker 50
Florida St. 72, Clemson 53
Furman 84, SC-Upstate 72
Houston 76, South Carolina 56
LSU 109, Northwestern St. 59
North Alabama 78, Birmingham-Southern 50
Richmond 75, South Alabama 57
Saint Louis 86, Tulane 62
Akron 72, Southern U. 57
Ohio 81, Tennessee Tech 54
Toledo 82, Marshall 72
Valparaiso 77, Cent. Michigan 55
Oral Roberts 95, Haskell 55
Texas 60, Texas A&M 50
Wichita St. 80, Oklahoma St. 61
San Diego St. 59, San Jose St. 57
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.