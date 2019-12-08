Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

December 8, 2019 6:00 pm
 
Sunday, Dec. 8
EAST

Md.-Eastern Shore 85, Clarks Summit 39

Niagara 93, Colgate 82, OT

Sacred Heart 79, Hartford 62

William & Mary 62, Fairfield 58

SOUTH

Chattanooga 99, Tennessee Wesleyan 51

Coll. of Charleston 76, Coker 50

Florida St. 72, Clemson 53

Furman 84, SC-Upstate 72

Houston 76, South Carolina 56

LSU 109, Northwestern St. 59

North Alabama 78, Birmingham-Southern 50

Richmond 75, South Alabama 57

Saint Louis 86, Tulane 62

MIDWEST

Akron 72, Southern U. 57

Ohio 81, Tennessee Tech 54

Toledo 82, Marshall 72

Valparaiso 77, Cent. Michigan 55

SOUTHWEST

Oral Roberts 95, Haskell 55

Texas 60, Texas A&M 50

Wichita St. 80, Oklahoma St. 61

FAR WEST

San Diego St. 59, San Jose St. 57

___

