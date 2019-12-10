Listen Live Sports

December 10, 2019 11:00 pm
 
Tuesday, Dec. 10
EAST

Boston College 72, Albany (NY) 51

Bryant 69, Fordham 61

Hofstra 71, Stony Brook 63

Massachusetts-Boston 69, Holy Cross 66, OT

Monmouth (NJ) 67, Princeton 66

Penn St. 76, Maryland 69

St. Francis (NY) 64, Presbyterian 63

St. John’s 82, Brown 71

Temple 108, Saint Joseph’s 61

Towson 77, UMBC 71

SOUTH

Davidson 88, Coppin St. 52

Grambling St. 66, Louisiana-Monroe 61

McNeese St. 82, UMKC 73

Texas Tech 70, Louisville 57

The Citadel 129, Piedmont 83

UCF 79, Green Bay 66

MIDWEST

Bradley 91, Maryville (MO) 58

Fort Wayne 69, Judson 33

IUPUI 80, Indiana University South Bend 60

Kansas 95, Milwaukee 68

Notre Dame 110, Detroit 71

SOUTHWEST

UALR 86, Tennessee St. 62

FAR WEST

BYU 75, Nevada 42

Colorado St. 72, S. Dakota St. 68

Utah St. 94, Saint Katherine 49

