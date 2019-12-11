Boston College 72, Albany (NY) 51
Bryant 69, Fordham 61
Hofstra 71, Stony Brook 63
Massachusetts-Boston 69, Holy Cross 66, OT
Monmouth (NJ) 67, Princeton 66
Penn St. 76, Maryland 69
St. Francis (NY) 64, Presbyterian 63
St. John’s 82, Brown 71
Temple 108, Saint Joseph’s 61
Towson 77, UMBC 71
Davidson 88, Coppin St. 52
Grambling St. 66, Louisiana-Monroe 61
McNeese St. 82, UMKC 73
Texas Tech 70, Louisville 57
The Citadel 129, Piedmont 83
UCF 79, Green Bay 66
Bradley 91, Maryville (MO) 58
Fort Wayne 69, Judson 33
IUPUI 80, Indiana University South Bend 60
Indiana 57, UConn 54
Kansas 95, Milwaukee 68
Notre Dame 110, Detroit 71
Baylor 53, Butler 52
UALR 86, Tennessee St. 62
BYU 75, Nevada 42
Colorado St. 72, S. Dakota St. 68
N. Iowa 79, Colorado 76
New Mexico St. 72, Denver 67
Utah St. 94, Saint Katherine 49
___
