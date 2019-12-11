Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Dartmouth 77, Maine 44
Marshall 86, Bluefield State 50
Merrimack 69, Army 60
Furman 90, North Greenville 65
VMI 78, Ferrum 60
