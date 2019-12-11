Wednesday, Dec. 11 EAST

Dartmouth 77, Maine 44

Marshall 86, Bluefield State 50

Merrimack 69, Army 60

SOUTH

Furman 90, North Greenville 65

Advertisement

VMI 78, Ferrum 60

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.