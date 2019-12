By The Associated Press

Wednesday, Dec. 11 EAST

Dartmouth 77, Maine 44

Marshall 86, Bluefield State 50

Merrimack 69, Army 60

SOUTH

Furman 90, North Greenville 65

Advertisement

VMI 78, Ferrum 60

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.