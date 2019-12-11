Colgate 66, Cornell 58
Dartmouth 77, Maine 44
Marshall 86, Bluefield State 50
Mass.-Lowell 72, NJIT 66
Merrimack 69, Army 60
Rutgers 72, Wisconsin 65
St. Peter’s 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 70
Yale 83, UMass 80, OT
Belmont 105, Carson-Newman 56
Furman 90, North Greenville 65
NC Central 109, Christendom 28
SC State 90, UNC-Asheville 85, OT
VMI 78, Ferrum 60
Kansas St. 86, Alabama St. 41
Missouri St. 75, Arkansas St. 53
Lamar 73, Southern University at New Orleans 56
Tulsa 69, Boise St. 56
Arizona 99, Omaha 49
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.