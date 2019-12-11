Wednesday, Dec. 11 EAST

Colgate 66, Cornell 58

Dartmouth 77, Maine 44

Marshall 86, Bluefield State 50

Mass.-Lowell 72, NJIT 66

Merrimack 69, Army 60

Rutgers 72, Wisconsin 65

St. Peter’s 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 70

Yale 83, UMass 80, OT

SOUTH

Belmont 105, Carson-Newman 56

Furman 90, North Greenville 65

NC Central 109, Christendom 28

Nicholls 118, Carver 44

SC State 90, UNC-Asheville 85, OT

Troy 60, Jacksonville St. 55

VMI 78, Ferrum 60

Virginia Tech 63, Chattanooga 58

MIDWEST

Kansas St. 86, Alabama St. 41

Missouri St. 75, Arkansas St. 53

SOUTHWEST

Houston 71, Texas-Arlington 63

Lamar 73, Southern University at New Orleans 56

TCU 70, Winthrop 60

Tulsa 69, Boise St. 56

FAR WEST

Arizona 99, Omaha 49

___

