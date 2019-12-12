Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
West Virginia 84, Austin Peay 53
Iowa 84, Iowa St. 68
Wright St. 85, Southern U. 62
Abilene Christian 105, Howard Payne 36
N. Iowa 82, Grand Canyon 58
