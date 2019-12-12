Listen Live Sports

December 12, 2019 11:00 pm
 
Thursday, Dec. 12
EAST

West Virginia 84, Austin Peay 53

MIDWEST

Iowa 84, Iowa St. 68

Wright St. 85, Southern U. 62

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 105, Howard Payne 36

FAR WEST

N. Iowa 82, Grand Canyon 58

___

