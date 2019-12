By The Associated Press

Friday, Dec. 13 SOUTH

Kennesaw St. 85, Gardner-Webb 61

Wofford 112, North Greenville 66

MIDWEST

Creighton 89, Texas Rio Grande Valley 58

Indiana 96, Nebraska 90, OT

S. Dakota St. 66, Nebraska-Kearney 53

FAR WEST

Colorado 56, Colorado St. 48

E. Washington 146, Multnomah 89

