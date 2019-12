By The Associated Press

Saturday, Dec. 14 EAST

Princeton 80, Fairleigh Dickinson 65

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 81, Howard 59

Louisville 99, E. Kentucky 67

MIDWEST

Butler 66, Southern U. 41

IUPUI 74, Fort Wayne 65

Michigan St. 72, Oakland 49

Mississippi St. 67, Kansas St. 61

Oregon 71, Michigan 70, OT

