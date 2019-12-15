Boston College 74, CCSU 55
Quinnipiac 81, Maine 61
Tennessee St. 66, Fordham 61
UMBC 86, Coppin St. 77
ETSU 97, Milligan 41
N. Kentucky 79, Illinois St. 64
UCF 76, Sacred Heart 65
Virginia Tech 73, Gardner-Webb 46
William & Mary 90, Goucher 30
Akron 100, Concord (WV) 50
Loyola of Chicago 64, Norfolk St. 45
Miami (Ohio) 79, MVSU 67
Omaha 92, Texas Rio Grande Valley 82
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.