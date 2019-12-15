Listen Live Sports

December 15, 2019 5:00 pm
 
Sunday, Dec. 15
EAST

Boston College 74, CCSU 55

Quinnipiac 81, Maine 61

Tennessee St. 66, Fordham 61

UMBC 86, Coppin St. 77

SOUTH

ETSU 97, Milligan 41

N. Kentucky 79, Illinois St. 64

UCF 76, Sacred Heart 65

Virginia Tech 73, Gardner-Webb 46

William & Mary 90, Goucher 30

MIDWEST

Akron 100, Concord (WV) 50

Loyola of Chicago 64, Norfolk St. 45

Miami (Ohio) 79, MVSU 67

Omaha 92, Texas Rio Grande Valley 82

